Biden to name new monument restricting mining near Grand Canyon
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to name a new federal monument covering nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near the iconic Grand Canyon in Arizona, a move that will likely restrict new mining activity in the uranium-rich area.
Biden's climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, made the announcement during a briefing for reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.
Reporting by Nandita Bose aboard Air Force One; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sonali Paul
