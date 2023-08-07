Biden to name new monument restricting mining near Grand Canyon

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to name a new federal monument covering nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near the iconic Grand Canyon in Arizona, a move that will likely restrict new mining activity in the uranium-rich area.

Biden's climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, made the announcement during a briefing for reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.

