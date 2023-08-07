Biden to name new monument restricting mining near Grand Canyon

U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One to the presidential motorcade following a weekend at Camp David, at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to name a new federal monument covering nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near the iconic Grand Canyon in Arizona, a move that will likely restrict new mining activity in the uranium-rich area.

Biden's climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, made the announcement during a briefing for reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.

Reporting by Nandita Bose aboard Air Force One; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sonali Paul

