Biden names Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday named Bridget Brink, who currently represents the United States in Slovakia, as the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

The position must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Edmund Blair

