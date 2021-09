WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova, who has criticized cryptocurrencies and advocated for the government to have a much bigger role in banking, to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the White House said on Thursday.

