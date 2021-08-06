Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to nominate development official to U.S. Treasury post --official

A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate a long-time development official for a U.S. Treasury position on international markets, a White House official told Reuters on Friday.

Alexia Latortue, who is deputy chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp, an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency, is set to be nominated as assistant secretary for International Markets and Investment Policy, which works on international financial services issues, trade and investment policy, and U.S. relations with multilateral development banks.

Latortue did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Latortue served as a U.S. Treasury official in the Obama administration and also spent 10 years with the World Bank.

The Treasury Department's under secretary for International Affairs position, which oversees international markets, is currently vacant.

Bloomberg News reported in July that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s choice for the international under secretary job withdrew after the White House told her she would not be nominated.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

