Biden to nominate Jackson as first black woman on U.S. Supreme Court -source

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden planned to nominate federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, a source familiar told Reuters on Friday.

The move makes good on a campaign promise and sets up a confirmation battle in the evenly divided U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey

