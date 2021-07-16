Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden to nominate Jane Hartley to be U.S. Ambassador to Britain - Washington Post

1 minute read

FILE PPHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to France Jane Hartley poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior fashion house during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.

Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Trevor Hunnicutt, and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 11:38 AM UTCThe Warthog and the senator: The politics of retiring a warplane

The U.S. Air Force is desperate to get rid of some of its fleet of expensive, slow and outdated A-10 Warthog airplanes, but politicians have blocked the move, aiming to keep the local dollars flowing.

United StatesCDC defends U.S. transit mask mandate as some call for scrapping
United StatesU.S. House committee advances China bill without Republican backing
United StatesWIDER IMAGE At the Tenacious Unicorn Ranch, trans farmers raise alpaca, patrol for threats
United StatesU.S. charges two men for plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters in California

Two California men have been indicted on charges they conspired to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.