Biden to nominate Pekoske to serve new term as TSA chief
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate David Pekoske to serve another term as head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the White House said on Friday.
Pekoske was first nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Pekoske's five-year term as head of the TSA began in August 2017.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler
