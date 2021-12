U.S. President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing an executive order intended to reduce bureaucracy around government services for the public, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Sandra Thompson as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thompson has been acting director of the agency since earlier this year.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Gallagher

