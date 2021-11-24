Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office -Washington Post

Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young answers questions during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Biden's budget request for FY 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 8, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Young currently serves as acting OMB director. Biden's first pick for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after criticism from Republican and Democratic senators.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.