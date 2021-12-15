Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia

Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy and former ambassador to Japan, christens the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. December 7, 2019. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Lee Pederson/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be U.S. ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize, the White House said.

Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States who was assassinated in 1963. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Kwan is the winner of two silver Olympic medals in figure skating. She has served as an adviser to the U.S. Department of State on women's issues.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.