Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, ahead of the May 17 primary election at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was not given advance notice of a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the White House said on Tuesday, stressing that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently.

"The president was not briefed, was not aware of it," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "No one at the White House was given a heads-up," she added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis

