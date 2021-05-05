Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Secretary of Agriculture, speaks after Biden announced his nomination among another round of nominees and appointees for his administration during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The United States has not decided whether to approve or deny the controversial Twin Metals copper mining project in Minnesota, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration is "trying to find the balance between preserving a pristine area, and at the same time looking for ways in which job growth, economic growth can take place in rural areas. And that's what we're going to attempt to do," Vilsack told reporters in a White House briefing.

