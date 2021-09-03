Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden orders declassification reviews of documents related to Sept 11

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August Jobs Report at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered reviews of the potential declassification of documents from the FBI's investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

"When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America," Biden said in a statement, adding he would "engage respectfully" with the families of those who died in the attacks.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chris Reese

