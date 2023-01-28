Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video

A man holds a sign during a protest on the day of the release of a video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died while hospitalized three days after he was pulled over while driving by Memphis police officers, at a protest in New York, U.S., January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" and "deeply pained" after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death," Biden said in a statement.

He added the Nichols' families deserves a swift, full and transparent investigation.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

