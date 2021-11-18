Biden to pardon Indiana turkeys Peanut Butter, Jelly on Thanksgiving

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will pardon two turkeys from Indiana named Peanut Butter and Jelly at the White House on Thanksgiving, carrying on a decades-old tradition.

The birds were featured in a short video the White House tweeted out Thursday, perched on side-by-side hotel-style beds with crested headboards.

In 1947, President Harry Truman was the first recipient of a bird gifted by America’s turkey farmers, a tradition that continued. In 1963, President John Kennedy decided to send his gift back to the farm where it came from.

George H.W. Bush was the first president to officially offer a turkey pardon at the White House in 1989. Barack Obama's pardons featured groan-worthy jokes, and often his daughters rolling their eyes at his side.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump emerged from a self-imposed isolation he began after losing the November presidential election to pardon Corn, a 42-pound turkey.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Heather Timmons; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.