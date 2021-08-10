Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden picks Damian Williams for top prosecutor job in Manhattan

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and his Homeland Security and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response teams on how the pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness," in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, one of the most important prosecutor posts in the country, the Justice Department said.

If Williams wins Senate confirmation, he will be the first Black man to oversee the federal prosecutor’s office in the New York City borough.

He is currently chief of a securities task force in the prosecutor's office.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:49 PM UTCNew York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.

United StatesU.S. Senate pivots to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda
United StatesKathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York
United StatesFlorida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar
United StatesU.S. Justice Department probe found sexual abuse at New Jersey women's prison