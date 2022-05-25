Biden planning visit to Texas after school massacre - official
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Texas town where a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, possibly as early as this weekend, a senior administration official said.
White House officials were still working out details for a visit to Uvalde, Texas, the official told Reuters.
