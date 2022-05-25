Biden planning visit to Texas after school massacre - official

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a mass shooting in Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Texas town where a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, possibly as early as this weekend, a senior administration official said.

White House officials were still working out details for a visit to Uvalde, Texas, the official told Reuters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Gallagher

