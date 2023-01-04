Biden planning visit to U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media, following an event touting economic and infrastructure spending plans, as he departs, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in Hebron, Kentucky, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

HEBRON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during an upcoming trip that is currently being planned.

Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Jan. 9 for a two-day trip, where he will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Migration is one of the top agenda items.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt

