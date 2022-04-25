Biden pleased with Macron's victory in French election

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Files

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden said he felt good about the outcome of the French election and will speak with re-elected President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

"I feel good about the French election," Biden told reporters. Macron defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday in a victory hailed as a reprieve for mainstream politics.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

