1 minute read
Biden pleased with Macron's victory in French election
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden said he felt good about the outcome of the French election and will speak with re-elected President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
"I feel good about the French election," Biden told reporters. Macron defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday in a victory hailed as a reprieve for mainstream politics.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.