Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden pledges federal help for restoring power after Hurricane Ida

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the CEOs of two of the largest utilities in the Gulf Coast - Leo Denault of Entergy (ETR.N) and Tom Fanning of Southern Co (SO.N) - on restoring power after Hurricane Ida.

Biden committed to giving them help from the federal government to expedite power restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 31, 2021 · 8:39 PM UTC

Democrats counter Republican-led voter restrictions with early, aggressive outreach

David Harris did not need an explanation when the two canvassers on his driveway asked him and his wife Jamie if they had heard about the new voting restrictions that the Republicans leading his state of Iowa had passed.

United States
Analysis: U.S. liberals see dwindling legal options to challenge voting curbs
United States
Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex
United States
New York prosecutors charge pair with selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
United States
U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says

A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.