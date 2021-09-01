Biden pledges federal help for restoring power after Hurricane Ida

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the CEOs of two of the largest utilities in the Gulf Coast - Leo Denault of Entergy (ETR.N) and Tom Fanning of Southern Co (SO.N) - on restoring power after Hurricane Ida.

Biden committed to giving them help from the federal government to expedite power restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.