Biden poised to nominate Caroline Kennedy as U.S. ambassador to Australia -CNN

Caroline Kennedy attends the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, as the American ambassador to Australia, CNN reported on Friday, citing three unidentified people familiar with the process.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the report.

Kennedy threw her support behind Biden's 2020 presidential campaign in February of that year, writing that the former vice president was more prepared for the job than his rivals.

Kennedy previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Democratic President Barack Obama. The first female U.S. ambassador to Japan, Kennedy was an early and prominent supporter of Obama in his initial quest for the presidency in 2008, and also campaigned for him.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci

