Biden to push electric vehicles, clean energy, schools in reconciliation bill

An electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 14, 2016. Picture taken on December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will push for electric vehicle rebates, clean energy tax credits, and school funding in the reconciliation bill, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The president agreed to a scaled-down infrastructure package earlier this month worth $1.2 trillion with a bipartisan group of senators that does not include many of his policy priorities, like the tax credits and rebates, federal funding of pre-kindergarten or community college.

Reporting by Heather Timmons

