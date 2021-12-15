Biden ramps up fight against drug traffickers with China, Brazil sanctions, executive orders

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed two new executive orders to fight transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks, and sanctioned Chinese companies and Brazil, Mexico and Colombian organized crime groups on Wednesday, officials said.

The Biden administration is keen to show it is taking action on a worsening U.S. opioid crisis that has fueled more than 100,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths in the year to April 2021, a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Heather Timmons and Matthew Lewis

