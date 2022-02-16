Biden rejects Trump request, orders White House visitor logs released to Jan 6 panel -letter

U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn to Marine One for travel to Pittsburgh from the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has rejected his predecessor Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege and ordered the National Archives to release White House visitor logs to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter from the White House counsel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.