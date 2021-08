A person in protective gear is pictured inside the Brier Oak on Sunset nursing home, which had 62 staff and 80 residents test positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the California Department of Public Health, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, the White House said on Wednesday.