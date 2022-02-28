1 minute read
Biden says Americans should not worry about nuclear war
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Americans should not be worried about nuclear war, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey
