Biden says hopes to get social spending bill done this year, will be close

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he hoped he and lawmakers could reach agreement on his social spending and climate agenda this year.

"I hope so - it's going to be close," Biden told reporters before leaving the White House on a trip to visit Kentucky after deadly tornadoes this week.

(This story corrects to say Biden saying getting bill done will be close, not that they were close)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.