Biden says Congress must act on voting rights after top court ruling

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Congress must act to restore fundamental voting rights after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday backed voting restrictions in Arizona, U.S. President Joe Biden said, adding that legislative safeguards were needed to repair the damage and safeguard democracy.

"The attack we are seeing today makes clearer than ever that additional laws are needed to safeguard that beating heart of our democracy," Biden said in a statement. "Democracy is on the line."

Reporting by Susan Heavey

