Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event for clean cars and trucks at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.

"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

