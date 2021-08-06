United States
Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.
"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.