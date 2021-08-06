Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event for clean cars and trucks at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.

"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:34 AM UTCU.S. Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday

The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday when it is scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation.

United StatesWoman who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint - NYTimes
United StatesSteep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants
United StatesNew Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads, media reports say
United StatesBiden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down