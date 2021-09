U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Summit as part of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2021.REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that booster shots to protect against the coronavirus will be free and easily accessible, noting that he himself would get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Delivering remarks at the White House, he also said 60 million Americans were now eligible for booster shots, 20 million of them today.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper, Editing by Franklin Paul

