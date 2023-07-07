Decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine was difficult, Biden tells CNN

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that his decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions was a tough one, but that he believes Kyiv needs the weapons so Russia cannot halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"They're trying to get through those trenches, and stop those tanks from rolling," Biden said in an interview with CNN. "It was not an easy decision."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Dan Whitcomb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.