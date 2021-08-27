Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden says discussing timeline for COVID booster shots

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the booster shot program in the United States is promising and federal health authorities are discussing the timeline for additional shots.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S. health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

