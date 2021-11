Biden says of election losses 'people are upset,' vows to push agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday in reaction to Democratic election loss in Virginia that "people are upset and uncertain about a lot of things" and that he will push ahead with his legislative agenda.

Biden told reporters he had spoken to Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat who lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's governor race. "I do know people want us to get things done," said Biden, who said this is why he will "push very hard" for his agenda.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland

