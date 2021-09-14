Skip to main content

Biden says extreme weather will cost U.S. 'well over $100 billion' this year

U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks to promote his infrastructure spending proposals during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Golden, Colorado, U.S. September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

GOLDEN, Co., Sept 14 (Reuters) - Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.

"We know what the driver is - climate change. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said. "This is no longer subject to debate."

