Biden says 'God willing,' Build Back Better bill will be voted on this week

U.S President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference during the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his Build Back Better bill will be voted on sometime this week, "God willing."

The bill includes nearly $2 trillion in taxes and spending that Biden believes will help rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney

