United States
Biden says 'God willing,' Build Back Better bill will be voted on this week
ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his Build Back Better bill will be voted on sometime this week, "God willing."
The bill includes nearly $2 trillion in taxes and spending that Biden believes will help rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney
