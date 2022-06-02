Biden says gun control efforts are not about taking away anyone's guns

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence during a primetime address from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that current gun control efforts are not about taking away anyone's guns, noting that too many everyday places in America have become killing fields.

Speaking from the White House, the president said that nothing has been done after many mass shootings, but this time we must actually do something.

loading

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.