United States

Biden says having children wear masks is not about politics

1 minute read

Supporters of wearing masks in schools protest before the special called school board workshop at the Pinellas County Schools Administration Building in Largo, Florida, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that having children wear masks is not about politics but about keeping children safe as Republican governors in states such as Florida and Texas are clashing with local officials who are resisting their orders banning school mask mandates.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent decision to recommend that all students and staff wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status has caused confusion and frustration among parents, educators and officials just weeks before many states start the new school year with in-person learning.

