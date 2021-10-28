Biden says he believes he has enough votes to pass spending bills

Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he thinks he has enough lawmakers on board to pass his Build Back Better agenda, including progressive Democrats who have been pushing for a broader spending measure.

Asked if he had enough of a framework deal to win over the progressive members of the Democratic caucus and pass his legislative plan, he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol: "Yes."

"Everyone's on board," he added.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.