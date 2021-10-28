United States
Biden says he believes he has enough votes to pass spending bills
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he thinks he has enough lawmakers on board to pass his Build Back Better agenda, including progressive Democrats who have been pushing for a broader spending measure.
Asked if he had enough of a framework deal to win over the progressive members of the Democratic caucus and pass his legislative plan, he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol: "Yes."
"Everyone's on board," he added.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey
