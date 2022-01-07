Biden says he does not think coronavirus is here to stay

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he did not believe the coronavirus will be a permanent affliction for Americans.

"No, I don't think COVID is here to stay," Biden told reporters after remarks on the U.S. economy. "The new normal is not going to be what it is now, it's going to be better."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.