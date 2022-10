Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · October 21, 2022 · 6:11 AM UTC

Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government's current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on Thursday.