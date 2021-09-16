Skip to main content

United States

Biden says he expects Congress to deliver spending, infrastructure bills

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed confidence that Congress will deliver both an infrastructure and supplementary spending bills to his desk that would infuse trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy.

Biden's speech comes as Democrats write a $3.5 billion spending bill that funds child care, community college and other social programs with an increase in taxes on companies and the very wealthy, and debates a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

