Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a virtual briefing with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on preparations for Hurricane Ida at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he has spoken to governors of states in the Gulf of Mexico region and has coordinated with electric utilities to restore power after Hurricane Ida.

"Ida is turning into a very, very dangerous storm," Biden told Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers at the start of a briefing.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:09 PM UTC

Thousands march in Washington, U.S. cities for voting rights

Thousands of protesters kicked off marches in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand protections for voting rights, aiming to pressure lawmakers to pass legislation to counter a wave of ballot restrictions in Republican-led states.

United States
Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
United States
U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
United States
Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida
United States
Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents