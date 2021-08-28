Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a virtual briefing with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on preparations for Hurricane Ida at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he has spoken to governors of states in the Gulf of Mexico region and has coordinated with electric utilities to restore power after Hurricane Ida.

"Ida is turning into a very, very dangerous storm," Biden told Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers at the start of a briefing.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrea Ricci

