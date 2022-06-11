Biden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One upon departure after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he had "not yet" decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip.

Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June. The White House has said that the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018. read more

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Marguerita Choy

