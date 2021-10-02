United States
Biden says he hopes Republicans will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise debt limit
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he hopes Republicans in Congress will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise the debt limit as a legislative deadline approaches.
Biden said at the White House before heading to Delaware that he would work hard to get both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the wider reconciliation bill passed and bring progressives and moderates in his Democratic party together.
