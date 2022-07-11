1 minute read
Biden says he is determined to ban assault weapons
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is "awash in weapons of war" and that he is determined to ban assault weapons that are frequently used in mass shootings.
"I'm determined to ban these weapons again," Biden told an event at the White House. "I'm not going to stop until we do it."
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
