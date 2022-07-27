1 minute read
Biden says he is 'feeling great' after testing negative for COVID
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will now be able to return to work in person after testing negative for COVID-19, adding that he was "feeling great."
"God willing, my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great," Biden told staff and reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.
The president tested positive last week. He tested negative late on Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday. read more
