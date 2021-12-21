Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) closes the door of an elevator after a Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending legislation.

"Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done", Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's "Build Back Better" plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation. read more

Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh

