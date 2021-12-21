United States
Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'
1 minute read
WASHINGTON Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending legislation.
"Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done", Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's "Build Back Better" plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation. read more
Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh
