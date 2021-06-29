Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to visit Surfside, Florida Thursday after building collapse

Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 28, 2021, in this still image obtained from video. Courtesy of Senator Jason Pizzo / Social Media via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, the White House said, after a building collapse there killed at least 11 people and left 150 missing.

Biden told reporters he might visit as he left the White House on Tuesday for a trip to Wisconsin.

The White House later put out a brief statement confirming the president and first lady's trip on Thursday.

Additional details were not immediately released.

