Biden says he supports overriding filibuster to protect abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference before departing the NATO summit at the IFEMA arena in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he thinks the Senate should override the legislative filibuster to protect abortion and other privacy rights.

Biden said he will meet with state governors about the Supreme Court's abortion ruling on Friday.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter

