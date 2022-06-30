1 minute read
Biden says he supports overriding filibuster to protect abortion rights
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he thinks the Senate should override the legislative filibuster to protect abortion and other privacy rights.
Biden said he will meet with state governors about the Supreme Court's abortion ruling on Friday.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter
