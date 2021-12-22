Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

U.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet.

Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The president made the comments to reporters after public remarks during a meeting on the status of the U.S. supply chain.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

